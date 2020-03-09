EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a historic day for the Easthampton Fire Department as they swore-in four new memebers.
It was the first time their staffing has increased in nearly 50 years.
"Just very excited...ready to start this new journey," said Cody Potaskay.
Potaskay, Juan Idarraga, Samuel Schrader, and Zachary Goodwin-Boyid are the four newest members of the Easthampton Fire Department after taking their oath Monday morning.
"I think we're happy to join the team and help out. We hope that the city will see that having more staffing will help the community as a whole," Schrader added.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor noted, "So we are going from 27 firefighter to 31, so four might not seem like a big deal, but adding one extra to each group is tremendous."
Mottor said that by adding one additional firefighter to their four shifts, it will help lift the work load, reduce fatigue and injury, and most importantly, reduce their response time.
"When all six firefighters or five are out of the station, we rely on off-duty firefighters coming in, which slows down the response. This will definitely decrease our response time," Mottor said.
Mottor told Western Mass News that this day is extra special because this is the first staffing increase the department has seen for nearly 50 years
"It's our first staffing increase since 1973. Since then, our call volume has multiplied hundreds of times," Mottor explained.
Mottor said this needed increase has been made possible thanks to a federal grants through FEMA. It's called the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
"It's very competitive. We've applied in the past for one or two firefighters, but never four, to bring us to seven. I think that's the difference. It helps us meet current staffing standards," Mottor said.
They're standards that the entire state of Massachusetts is working to meet.
"There's a lot of departments in this area that have applied for and received staffing grants. Holyoke was also awarded a grant as well," Mottor noted.
As for the four new recruits, they are excited and ready to start their service.
"We got the fire academy coming up, so this is the first step of this becoming a reality," Potaskay said.
