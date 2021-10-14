EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election day less than three weeks away and voters in Easthampton will have ranked choice voting to decide the mayoral race.
According to Ballotpedia, ranked choice allows voters to rank the candidates for a given office by preference on their ballot.
If a candidate wins an outright majority, more than 50-percent, they are declared the winner. If no one wins the majority, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated, along with their votes, raising the other preferences.
The process is repeated until a candidate has the majority.
This week on Western Mass News: Getting Answers, Dave Madsen tackles the ranked choice topic with Western New England University History Professor John Baick. Baick said in theory, ranked choice is good.
"anything that brings in more voters or more interest is good for democracy. The problem with this, will it increase our sense of confusion? Will it increase our sense of cynicism? That's where it gets dangerous," Baick explained.
Baick went on to say ranked choice is good, because it allows for long-shots to get involved.
