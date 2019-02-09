EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday marks the sixth annual Easthampton Winterfest.
Family fun events will be happening throughout the entire city all day long.
As you drive through Easthampton today, you will notice over a dozen events going on
Each event is labeled with a number and location to show you exactly where to go, making it easy to navigate to the events you and your family want to be a part of!
Some of those events include a nature walk, vendor and craft fair, chili cook-off, an ice bar, and much more.
It’s all to raise money for Nashawannuck Pond.
The events start at 10 a.m. and some last until 8 p.m.
For more information, CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.