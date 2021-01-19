EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the city of Easthampton will participate in a nationwide tribute to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19.
Tonight at 5:30 p.m., Easthampton City Hall will be lit up for five minutes.
Mayor Nicole LaChapelle encourages Easthampton organizations to decorate their buildings and for places of worship to ring their bells for five minutes.
The local event coincides with a ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be held tonight at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.
Those at home are urged to take part by lighting a candle in your window at 5:30 p.m.
