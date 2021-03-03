EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials in Easthampton voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Western Mass News caught up with the co-sponsor of this resolution.
The motion passed unanimously Wednesday night. Easthampton is now the third community in Hampshire County to make this change.
The co-sponsor of the resolution, Owen Zaret, told Western Mass News this change reframes history.
City councilors heard testimony from a dozen residents Wednesday night, who were all in favor of the change. Zaret said based on social media comments about the idea, he believed this change would go over well with city residents.
"I haven’t received a ton of negative feedback about this," he noted. "It was met overwhelmingly positively both in regards to how many people responded to this post, in terms of likes, and terms of comments overall. So I get the sense that the community, that this would be a welcome change as far as I can tell."
In 2016, Amherst became the first community in the state to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Northampton also made the change in 2016.
