(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in two local communities have announced confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Westfield city officials announced on their website that, as of approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 24 confirmed cases in the city.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said that city officials were notified Thursday morning of a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Our public health nurse has contacted each case and conducted a contact investigation. All confirmed contacts are then notified. All cases are educated on the requirements of isolation and are sent the requirements in writing. Our public health nurse checks in with each patient twice a day," said Easthampton Health Agent Bri Eichstaedt in a statement.
Eichstaedt added that more cases are expected as testing capacity increases and that it's important to self-quarantine if symptoms develop.
Residents who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider and not just show up to that office or an emergency room without calling first.
In Amherst, officials said that the town's public health department was notified Thursday that a community member had tested positive.
That person, town officials explained, first experienced symptoms on March 13 and self-quarantined with a household member. The household member who tested positive will continue to isolate at home and the other household member is quarantined at home.
Amherst officials explained there are no contacts because of precautions that were taken.
“I am grateful this individual is recovering, and we wish all members of the household a healthy recovery...This is the first case in Amherst, but it won’t be the last. We all must work together, making sacrifices in what we want to do, to limit the spread of this virulent pandemic," said Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman in a statement.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this statement and will have more information as it becomes available.
