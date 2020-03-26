(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in two local communities have announced confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Westfield city officials announced on their website that, as of approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 24 confirmed cases in the city.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said that city officials were notified Thursday morning of a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Our public health nurse has contacted each case and conducted a contact investigation. All confirmed contacts are then notified. All cases are educated on the requirements of isolation and are sent the requirements in writing. Our public health nurse checks in with each patient twice a day," said Easthampton Health Agent Bri Eichstaedt in a statement.
Eichstaedt added that more cases are expected as testing capacity increases and that it's important to self-quarantine if symptoms develop.
Residents who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider and not just show up to that office or an emergency room without calling first.
