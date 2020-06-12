EASTHAMPTON/WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our recent stretch of dry weather is leading to communities putting water restrictions in place.
Easthampton officials say there is an immediate ban on non-essential water use.
One day a week, before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m., residents are allowed to water their lawns or wash their vehicles.
The city says it will notify the public when the water restriction is lifted.
And water restrictions are also now in place in Westfield.
As of June 10th -- non-essential water use is only allowed at odd numbered homes on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
It's only allowed at event numbered homes on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at those same times.
No non-essential water use is allowed on Mondays.
