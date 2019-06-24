Easthampton woman arrested on OUI charges for the fourth time.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton woman was arraigned in court on Monday after police arrested her the day before on several charges, including OUI.
Easthampton Police tell us that, around 12:45 p.m., they began receiving several 911 calls regarding an erratic vehicle in the downtown area.
The original report, according to officials, was that a vehicle had struck a stop sign on Northampton Street, and proceeded to drive towards Main Street.
As officers responded to the area, dispatchers in Easthampton reported that a vehicle had struck another vehicle several times on Main Street and had fled the scene.
When officers arrived to the scene on Northampton Street, officers received a call regarding a vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle on West and Glendale Streets.
Witnesses and bystanders were able to keep track of the vehicle and had alerted police of which residence the vehicle halted at.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 56-year-old Easthampton resident Victoria Caruthers, got out of the vehicle and rushed into her residence in an effort to elude being captured.
However, officers were able to prevent Caruthers from entering her home and were able to take her into custody.
Officials stated that officers noticed that Caruthers was slurring her words and immediately detected a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.
Caruthers also had a difficult time standing on her own.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Caruthers had been operating her vehicle with a suspended license.
Caruthers was arraigned in Northampton District Court on Monday on several charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of alcohol, and three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
This was the fourth time Caruthers was charged with OUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.