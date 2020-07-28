EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ruby Schmid, 62, of Easthampton appeared in Northampton District Court Tuesday for an agreed-upon disposition in connection with a crash that killed a person, according to Mary Carey, Communications Director for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
On Dec. 3, 2018, a crash in Easthampton Schmid was involved in, took the life of Denise Herzog, 63, also of Easthampton, Carey said.
Schmid’s case was continued for 5 years on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Schmid was previously found not competent to stand trial, Carey said.
Two additional charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a civil crosswalk infraction were dismissed, Carey said.
Schmid was also ordered not to drive a car or seek a license from the RMV during her pretrial probationary period, Carey said.
Easthampton Police, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigated the collision.
“The Commonwealth believes that because the defendant is not competent to stand trial, or to plead guilty in this case, today’s result was a fair outcome to a terrible tragedy," said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, who prosecuted the case, according to Carey. "We hope this disposition brings some closure and justice for Ms. Herzog’s family and the people of Easthampton. The Commonwealth would also like to thank Ms. Herzog’s family for all of their support throughout this difficult case.”
Judge Maureen Walsh presided over Tuesday’s hearing. Attorney Alan Rubin represented Schmid, Carey said.
