EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Wednesday, there is no longer a mask mandate in the city of Easthampton.
On Tuesday, the city's Board of Health voted to end the city wide masking policy.
It's important to note that the mandate in schools will still be in place when children return from February break.
The board is leaving the removal of that mandate up to school officials. The next school committee meeting is set for March 8.
