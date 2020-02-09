SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Year after year, the Oscars show off the talent and beauty in Hollywood.
The dresses, hair, and make up are always a sight to see.
Well, don’t worry. You too can look like a star and get red carpet ready in a matter of minutes.
If you watched the Oscars tonight, you probably paid attention to the speeches or some of you were more focused on the fashion and now feel inspired to copy some of the looks.
Here at Western Mass News, we paid a visit to the salon at MGM to show you you don't need an award-winning hairstylist or make up artist to get the look you want.
"A lot of people prefer to wear their hair down with some really nice, soft curls in it just to give a little bit of bend and a little bit of texture" Jill Pais, the director of Recreational Services at MGM Springfield, tells us.
Jill says these loose curls are really popular and super easy for you to do at home.
“You don't necessarily have to use a curling iron. You can certainly put some really nice soft curls in your hair with just a flat iron, just a matter of learning how to do it the right way," continued Pais.
After some light and loose curls, it's time to move on to the make up and experts say doing a dramatic eye is really going to make them pop.
"What is trending right now is more of a dramatic eye with lots of shimmer or sparkle and then a lot of people are also into eyelash extensions or adding on eyelashes, so adding a strip of eyelashes or some single eyelashes is something that you can do at home," explained Pais.
While the eyes are showing that pop of color, a lighter lip will complete your make up.
"Dramatic eye and kind of a softer can be matte, can be more of a shine or a shimmer as far as a lip color goes, but definitely the emphasis on the eyes," says Pais.
And you don’t have to go too crazy on the eye color.
"I would say it's really personal preference and what you choose, you know, suits you best. As you can see here, we have, you know, multiple bands of colors going on, but if, you know, you're not into any real funky colors, you can definitely stick to the more natural colors and you can see that they do have a lot of shine and shimmer," stated Pais.
And lastly, to finish up your Oscar ready look, a fun manicure will do the trick.
"For nail colors, more recently we've done a lot with deeper reds, burgundys. We also have a lot of requests for nail design and, you know, sparkle or shimmer," added Pais.
In a matter of minutes, you are looking Oscar ready, just like those celebrities.
