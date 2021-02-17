SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden's planning to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans.
Western Mass News received dozens of your questions about the president's proposal to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt per person after he spoke about it Tuesday night at his town hall.
"$10,000, that is a small amount of money for what the actual student loan debt is when you think about the $1.7 trillion of money owed. That $10,000 per person would be a help," said Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Western Mass News turned to Petrick to help answer your questions about this.
"So my taxes are paying for everyone else's debt. My son paid his debt. Can he get some of that money back," said a Western Mass News viewer.
Petrick said your taxes won't be paying for the student loan reduction.
"Any student loan debt is not going to be reflected in a tax increase. That’s not how the federal government works," he explained.
He told Western Mass News people pay, on average, about $400 a month in student loan debt. Cutting that money down would allow people to spend their money on local businesses.
"It would free up people to buy up medicine, food, like that. We see the bounce today from retail sales in January. Those were the one-off increase of $600 in people's pockets because of the last stimulus package," he added.
Another person asked us, "Since I paid my loans back in full, can I get $10,000 off my mortgage?"
Petrick told us it doesn’t work like that.
"This would benefit all of us. Even those without student loans because it would help us recover in this slow recovery that we are in because of the pandemic," he noted.
The president is calling on the federal government to draft a proposal to move forward with taking off $10,000 for each person's student loan.
He is also interested in wiping out student loan interest rates.
