(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Colonial Pipeline is back online after a six day shutdown. Experts report that gas prices should be back to normal by the end of the week, but we’ve seen many of you online wondering why prices are still higher than normal at some stations across western Massachusetts.
A post caught our attention online. A woman was wondering why gas at the Shell station on Main Street in Agawam went up ten cents in one day, so we headed there to take a look for ourselves. Gas was $2.89 a gallon. One man we spoke with didn’t want to be on-camera, but he said he usually sees prices increase as traffic picks up in the area.
Karl Petrick, an associate professor of economics at the Western New England University, agreed and said paying more for gas this time of year isn’t out of the ordinary.
“Now that COVID-19 precautions are starting to ease, people want to travel more. Demand for gasoline is going up like it normally does in the spring and summer...We're finding gasoline is a little more expensive in the summer because of the anti-pollution measures that are put in,” Petrick explained.
We wanted to get you answers on where you can get the best deals on gas based on where you live. According to GasBuddy, we found that as of Friday, if you’re in Springfield, the cheapest gas station near you is the Stop and Shop on Liberty Street, where a gallon of regular fuel costs $2.75.
In Longmeadow, you’ll pay the least at the Mobil station on Maple Road at $2.85 a gallon. West Springfield has the cheapest in the area, ringing in at only $2.67 a gallon at Costco on Daggett Drive. In Westfield, your best deal is $2.83 a gallon at Shell on Elm Street.
We also wanted to know why it seems prices are starting to drop at some gas stations, but continuing to increase at others. Petrick said that’s actually pretty normal.”
“It depends when they get their supply as well...If you had just had your tanks filled, then why not cut your prices and attract as much demand as you can knowing it’s short term,” Petrick added.
Petrick said panic buying led to the spike down south, but overall, most people we spoke with didn’t seem too concerned about paying more.
“I haven’t been worried about it at all…The prices haven’t risen too much, so it’s not that big of a deal on our wallets,” said David Drake of Agawam.
Petrick said things should return to normal soon, so it’s best to wait it out if you can.
“If you've got like a half tank of gas, wait a few days. Prices will go back down,” Petrick noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.