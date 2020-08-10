FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it appears big time college football conferences are cancelling their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is still on.
They are only one month away from the season and another week in training camp continues for the New England Patriots.
The team is inching closer to its next phase of "organized team activities."
Three time Super Bowl champion and longtime teammate and friend of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, spoke to media for the first time today in the preseason about Brady's departure and what the team is focusing on.
Only three players tie for being the oldest on the team - Edelman, Matthew Slater, and Brian Hoyer - all 34 years old.
Edelman highlighted the point that the Patriots are not only a new team, but a young team too. He told Western Mass News that with Brady out and new players in, his job as the leader is to focus on himself, take care of business, and live by the team motto.
"I think what I can do is worry about myself and the guys that play my position and the receiver room and just try to lead by example, and correct guys and be a guy that you can ask questions to and that whole rule and mainly worrying about myself. That's kind of our thing around here, worry about yourself, do your job," Edelman noted.
Edelman also said it was a pretty easy decision for him to decide to play this year. He said while he fully respects and understands the decisions some of his teammates have made by opting out for the season, for him and his family, playing was the right decision.
With strength and conditioning, as well as walk-throughs, continuing this week, the Patriots are expected to transition into their "organized team activities" in a couple of days, ramping up training camp, and depending on COVID precautions, eventually move into full-padded practices a week from today.
One of the new players fighting for the starting quarterback position is Cam Newton who was practicing one-on-one with Edelman before the start of training camp.
Edelman said it's a battle each day for every player -- not only quarterbacks -- to prove themselves. But good news, he said, each quarterback brings something different to the table.
“You got Hoyer who’s played here, he's been in the system, you got Stidham who’s got a year under his belt, and you got Cam who's a heck of a football player. This isn't his first year playing football. This guy's a former MVP. He's been playing a lot of games, so I have a lot of faith in our coaching staff,” he said.
Edeleman was asked about how difficult it will be to gain or even replace the chemistry he had playing with Brady. He said it's going to take time and experience.
