(WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 changed in-person learning plans for several colleges and universities across the country and in the state, forcing many students to opt-out for a year.
"This does stink, it stinks. There's nothing about this that anyone wants to be a part of…This is not something that is happening to one student. It's happening to all students right now and you should feel free to look for what are the resources,” said Dr. Rich Decapua, vice president of academic affairs at OneClass.
OneClass is a note-sharing platform that offers low-cost classes.
Decapua told Western Mass News students who chose to take a year off from college due to the pandemic need to first focus on their well-being.
“You got to make sure you're in a good place, that you are keeping up with either physical fitness, eating well. Scheduling is really, really important,” Decapua noted.
He said there are opportunities and resources online to keep academic skills up-to-date so that when you do go back to in-person learning, you are not behind.
"There are tons of options online for booster classes, which are…maybe you haven't taken chemistry or physics in a couple months and you are probably pretty rusty. There are ways you can keep on with those skill sets, even when taking a gap year,” Decapua explained.
For upper-class students, Decapua said there are great opportunities for online internships and research projects.
“So that all translates into a really smooth return to high education, hopefully in the spring semester,” Decapua said.
Lastly, Decapua said students should check in with their college or university to see how they can stay involved while taking some time off.
"Just because you're not taking classes doesn't mean you can't go there and ask for help,” Decapua noted.
