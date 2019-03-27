SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Education Secretary Betsy Devos is facing sharp pushback over a proposal to cut federal funding to the Special Olympics.
House Democrats grilled Devos in a budget hearing yesterday,
Her proposal to cut $7 billion from education programs includes eliminating all federal funding for the Special Olympics.
I sat down with a local Special Olympic program leader to see how this cut would impact their events.
"We have a," Elms College Women's Basketball Coach Michelle Proulx tells us. "Long-standing relationship with the Special Olympics program."
For over ten years, the Elms College Women's Basketball team has been partnering with the Special Olympics program, hosting two community games each February, as well as an eight-week youth program in the Fall.
"We find it," continued Coach Proulx. "Hugely impactful on the athletes involved in Special Olympics, but we also find it impactful for our athletes involved."
"It's been a great experience," stated Student Athletic Advisory Committee President Catherine Wrang. "It's probably my favorite event we host on campus. They just brighten our days."
Elms College Women's Basketball Coach Michelle Proulx tells Western Mass News both of these programs rely, not only on players and coaches, but on the funding from the Special Olympics.
"With us, especially with," says Coach Proulx. "The young athletes program, a lot of the materials used, especially for the young kids, were given to us from Special Olympics."
On Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy Devos stood before a Congressional subcommittee to defend her proposed budget cuts, "including $18 million from the Special Olympics, and a 26% reduction to state grants for special education", cuts that aren't without backlash.
"The three education budgets from," Connecticut Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro tells us. "This administration have proposed the largest cuts to education funding in four decades. That's since the department was created in 1979. Madam Secretary, I just have to say...I have to say, I mean, it may be offensive, shame on you. This is your watch."
"The Special Olympics is an awesome organization," DeVos said in response. "One that is well supported by the philanthropic sector as well."
A defense that Michelle is hesitant to agree with.
"We could do fundraisers, and," said Coach Proulx. "All that to help on that end, but, if the funding isn't there, it will really impact all that."
We've reached out to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, and they say that is an issue they deal with every year and an issue they fight for every year.
They add that, regardless of this proposed budget, they will continue to engage in opportunities to educate lawmakers about why grant funding is essential for maintaining these programs for people with intellectual disabilities.
