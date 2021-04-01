SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are now looking to modify the graduation requirements for the class of 2022 and push back state testing until June.
We spoke with Maureen Colgan-Posner, the president of the Springfield Education Association, who said she’s disappointed in the state for not canceling MCAS all together this year.
Meanwhile, some parents are looking forward to their kids taking the test.
“I think the commissioner is making what I would describe as a tiered approach to dealing generally with MCAS assessments overall,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is recommending changes to the state’s MCAS requirements by not mandating this year’s high school juniors to take the test while pushing back testing for other grades until June.
“We don’t need that at this point. We need to take the time to teach our students,” Colgan-Posner explained.
Colgan-Posner told Western Mass News that while she’s excited the class of 2022 is getting a pass, she wishes the MCAS would be canceled for everyone this year.
“We need to get students back in school. We need to spend time teaching. Testing is not going to be productive for our kids. It’s not useful, so that’s really disappointing,” Colgan-Posner added.
She said with the results of the testing not coming back for months, it won’t show where students are academically by the end of the school year.
“We don’t get the results of MCAS until the fall, so our students have moved on, so what we need is to trust the professionals who are teaching our children,” Colgan-Posner explained.
However, some parents rather see their children’s scores sooner rather than later.
“I feel that what gets measured, gets improved, and especially in a year where the kids have missed out due to remote learning, I feel we need the benchmark to see where we are at, so we can get the kids back to where they need to be,” said Antonio Sorcinelli of West Springfield, who is also a candidate for school committee.
He said the testing should be done to have concrete data so plans can be made.
“We know there’s a problem this year with all the remote learning. Let’s see how bad it is and let’s come up with a plan to get our kids back to where they need to be,” Sorcinelli noted.
These recommendations by the commissioner will have to be approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
