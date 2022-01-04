CHICOPEE, MA (WGFGB/WSHM) -- Local educators continue to reach out to Western Mass News to express their frustration after what they say was a rushed and disorganized return to in-person learning on Monday.
Laura Demakis, the union president of the Chicopee Education Association, told us it felt like they received no guidance from the state level on something they knew might be an issue coming off of winter break, so we spoke with her about what she would like to change moving forward.
“They are paid the big bucks, they have the big tasks, and they have come so short and so quick on so many huge decisions,” Demakis explained.
Demakis told Western Mass News only half of her 1,000 staff members were able to pick-up COVID-19 test kits provided by the state during a four-hour window on Sunday before returning to school. Of the 500 staff members who tested, 32 tested positive. What if that number had been higher?
“So what are you do? What are you to do if on Sunday night, enough of your staff test positive that you can’t run a building or you can’t run a whole district? What are you going to do?” Demakis asked.
She said that even allowing an extra day to allow for testing would have made a difference.
“Just getting everyone on board makes a huge difference and DESE, their plan never allowed for that to happen,” Demakis added.
We reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education about their distribution plan and received a statement that read, in part:
“Based on supply chain availability, DESE’s original order was delayed, and we worked quickly to find an alternative supply…As a result, while our initial plan was to allocate two tests per person (one for use prior to returning to school and one to be used at a later date), we now will only be able to allocate one test per person.”
However, Demakis said that delayed communication from DESE officials has become an issue throughout the whole pandemic.
“All we’re asking is please think of these things ahead of time…Everyone knew about Christmas vacation. They knew we were going to have to return. From the beginning of COVID, vacations have been a concern,” Demakis noted.
What does she want to see change moving forward?
“To be proactive, instead of reactive. I think that alone would’ve made people feel a lot safer,” Demakis said.
We also asked about her thoughts on reintroducing remote learning. She told us while no educator wants to do that, all she’s asking for is to be safe and organized, which having remote learning as an option could provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.