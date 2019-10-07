WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This past weekend, we experienced our first widespread frost of the season in western Massachusetts.
However, was it enough to put mosquito and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, concerns behind us?
It was an overcast Monday morning, following significant frost across the area over the weekend.
While the mosquito population most likely took a dip in the cold temperatures, was it enough to put concerns about the deadly EEE behind us?
Local public health officials said no.
“Pretty much, we’re in the same situation. People should still be finishing up activities before dusk, not be out, wear long sleeves, long pants, tuck your sucks into your pants, into your socks, also wear repellent that's EPA approved for that purpose," said West Springfield public health director Jeanne Galloway.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said the continued concern is linked to the mosquito-friendly weather conditions expected this week.
“This week, with clouds and kind of showery conditions, overnight loads won’t be quite as chilly," Brown explained.
Despite having our first widespread frost, Galloway said people shouldn’t be fooled by the mosquitoes going away.
“No, it didn’t solve the problem for us and now that temperatures are back up into the 60s, it was overnight in the 60s, it’s going to be 70s, so we still need to be concerned about mosquito activity from dusk till dawn," Galloway added.
Monique Pratt of South Hadley told Western Mass News she isn’t taking this lightly.
“During the nighttime, when it gets a little bit darker, I will spray some DEET or something like that if I am going to be outside," Pratt said.
Meanwhile, Galloway said she and other local public health directors will take future action based on the latest information coming from the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.