SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Department of Public Health announced a new confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, was found in a woman from Hampden County.
The DPH announced Saturday that laboratory testing confirmed the second positive case of mosquito-borne EEE in the state, according to a statement from Ann Scales, director of media relations for the DPH.
The woman is in her 60s and was exposed in Hampden County, the statement said.
“As a result, the EEE risk level in Wilbraham has been raised to critical, and the EEE risk level in Hampden and Monson has been raised to high,” the statement said. “All three municipalities are in Hampden County. Additionally, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, and Springfield in Hampden County have been raised to moderate risk.”
Across the Commonwealth, three municipalities are at critical risk, eight are at high risk, and 20 are at moderate risk for EEE, the statement said.
The DPH is working with the local health departments and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to coordinate mosquito surveillance and appropriate public health response activities, the statement said.
Residents are reminded to use mosquito repellent any time they are outside, and those in high and critical risk communities are advised to schedule their outdoor activity to avoid the dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.
EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages, the statement said. In 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with 6 deaths, according to the statement.
The EEE virus has been found in 65 mosquito samples this year, over 70% of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people, according to the statement.
“Systemic infection is characterized by fever, chills, malaise, arthralgia, and myalgia. The illness lasts 1 to 2 weeks, and most people recover completely when there is no central nervous system involvement,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Signs and symptoms of neurologic disease include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma. In infants, neurologic disease often occurs soon after onset; in older children and adults, encephalitis may occur after several days of systemic illness.”
Information the virus in the Bay State can be found here.
Information including all West Nile virus and EEE positive results can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page or by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.
