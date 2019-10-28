EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Hampden County town is making changes following the threat of EEE.
For weeks students and parents have had to change their schedules because East Longmeadow was under a high threat for EEE.
But now those Fall sports schedules will return to normal.
Public Health Director Aimee Petrosky told Western Mass News that the town is officially lifting their night time activity restriction.
Petrosky said she spoke with Mass' Public Health Department which provided her with a map provided by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA).
That map, as seen on your screen shows the lowest temperatures from July 1st up to yesterday.
The DPH confirmed that a hard frost has now taken place in Berkshire, and parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties.
“Central Hampden County was listed as clearly having met threshold for hard frost, so the risk here is removed but our residents and people should know that there are still areas of the state that are still in high risk," Petrosky said.
Southwick, Agawam, Springfield, and Westfield are in high, with surrounding communities in moderate and low.
Only Heath and Colrain in Franklin County are in critical.
