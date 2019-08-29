GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four newly-diagnosed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, found in horses has prompted the threat level to be raised in several local communities.
The state's Department of Public Health announced Thursday that horses in Brookfield, Granby, Holliston, and Medfield have confirmed EEE infections.
As a result, the threat level of EEE has been raised to critical in those four towns.
The threat level has also been raised to high in the following communities:
- Belchertown
- Brimfield
- Chicopee
- East Brookfield
- Ludlow
- Medway
- Millis
- North Brookfield
- Sherborn
- South Hadley
- Sturbridge
- Walpole
- West Brookfield
“As we head into the Labor Day weekend and the month of September people should not forget to bring and use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent for any outdoor activities. The peak time for transmission of mosquito-borne illness extends through September here in Massachusetts," said state public health commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.
As of Friday, 28 communities are at critical risk, 37 at high risk, and 126 in moderate risk.
Mass. DPH noted that many of those communities listed as moderate are based on current EEE activity and pattern of historical risk.
Over 360 mosquito samples this year have tested positive for EEE and many of those mosquitoes are a species that can spread the virus to people.
Four confirmed cases of EEE have also been recorded this year.
The state offers this information on how to protect you, your family, and your pets from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE):
- Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
- Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
- Protect Your Animals
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
