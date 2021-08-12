SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News obtained the latest coronavirus case numbers from the Springfield Health and Human Services Department. From Sunday, August 8th to Wednesday, August 11th, the city had 149 cases.
In the same time period as last week, cases were at 155.
The week of July 25th the case number was 122.There was a slight decrease in cases so far this week, but more of a plateau.
State Representative Bud Williams has been trying to get people of color vaccinated through the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition. We asked him how it's going.
“We're noticing it's not scientific. It's just observations that there's a slight uptick," said Williams.
That slight uptick he is talking about is more people of color getting vaccinated. He credits their efforts to reach out to residents directly.
“We work. We have different groups within the community that pass out flies, calls, things like that. So we're trying to supplement curative and AMR,” said Williams.
Williams and the Coalition have hosted several vaccine clinics aimed at the black and Hispanic communities. He broke down the recent vaccine numbers for us.
"Eastfield Mall 64, I'll give you last week's numbers, STCC 25, Motorcycle Building 13, Allen Street Apartments 25," said Williams.
Last week at the motorcycle building, Williams told us they were trying to give out 25 doses, but only 13 people showed up. So we asked him his thoughts on not reaching that goal.
"Disappointing yes, but ya know sometimes you have to take what you get. And get up the next day, strap up. Put the helmet on and go do it," said Williams.
In celebration of people of color in Springfield who got the vaccine, there was a fish fry for them Thursday night at Cozy Courtyard Pavilion in Springfield. Williams said it helped them spread the word.
"People are more likely to take the vaccine if they know someone. A family member, a relative, a cousin, a good dear friend. Someone close to them. not Joe Biden or Obama on television," said Williams.
