SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield Police Officers are patrolled Main Street to catch speeders and distracted drivers Friday. It was part of an effort to help make roads safer after several deadly accidents in the city.
Western Mass News crews saw several police cars all the way up and down Main Street from the Chicopee line to Mill Street.
This was the sixth patrol operation so far in the city to help crackdown on speeding and distracted driving.
Over the last two months, seven people have died in accidents around the city including a 16-year-old girl who was hit by a school bus last week on State Street.
The Police department issued more than 400 tickets throughout the five previous traffic patrols around the city: Sumner Ave., Parker Street, Page Boulevard, Boston Road and State Street.
Officers had their blue lights on to encourage people to slow down.
Police were scheduled to patrol until 8:00 p.m.
