NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- November marks the 47th anniversary of Kim Benoit's death. Despite the fact that it's been nearly half a century, her family and the Berkshire District Attorney have not given up on her case.
18-year-old Kim Benoit was last seen alive in the fall of 1974.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington described the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death to Western Mass News.
“The family had reported her missing in October of 1974,” said D.A. Harrington.
She was last seen leaving the Sons of Italy Lodge in North Adams.
After her family reported her missing a few weeks later, they received the news they hoped they never would -- Kim was gone.
“She was found wearing blue pants a white flower blouse, brown shoes, dark socks, and a necklace,” D.A. Harrington told us.
Her body was discovered on November 16, 1974 at the bottom of an embankment along the Deerfield River in the neighboring town of Florida.
“The manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation,” said D.A. Harrington.
The FBI estimates that there are over 250,000 unsolved homicides in the U.S. and that number increases by around 6,000 every year.
Despite that, investigators have worked tirelessly on Benoit's homicide with renewed efforts as early as the 2000's, after the Berkshire District Attorney's office was given what they told us was a significant lead.
“We know that there are people in our community who have information to share,” D.A. Harrington added.
They are now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
“Ten thousand of that is coming from the Berkshire District Attorney's office, and the family has put up another $5,000,” D.A. Harrington explained.
We asked D.A. Harrington if they believed that this could have been done by someone Kim was close to.
“That's a pretty intimate act, so it wouldn't be surprising to investigators,” she told us.
Any DNA collected where her body was found could be useful even all these years later.
The Berkshire District Attorney's office told us that they are using new forensic resources in the investigation. They have also hired a contract investigator to help analyze case data.
“We've stepped up our investigation and our efforts into resolving this case,” said D.A. Harrington.
The family did not wish to talk to the media, but D.A. Harrington said that they want to close this case.
“They want to know what happened to their daughter, their sister, their loved one,” she said.
Especially Kim's mother, who has waited all these years for justice.
“Kim's mom is still living and is still heartbroken that she doesn't know what happened to her daughter,” said D.A Harrington.
Another year goes by as the family waits for closure.
If you have information that could lead investigators to who killed Kim Benoit, contact the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.