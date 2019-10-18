EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Day two of storm cleanup is putting much of western mass into overdrive.
Wednesday night’s nor'easter knocking out power and bringing down trees causing safety hazards and traffic for homeowners.
Though power has been restored to 180,000 Eversource customers there is still work to be done repairing phone lines, WiFi, cable, and it requires help from all over the region and the country.
Usually, that’s Officer AJ Distefano’s job in Westfield. But Friday morning he was called in for traffic detail in Easthampton as crews worked to repair damage from Wednesday's storm.
He was too busy to stand still during our interview.
"There’s so much work between Verizon, Comcast, and Eversource I mean all over western Mass they can’t find cops because they’re so busy we’re supposed to have two guys here they’re lucky they found me," Distefano explained.
On Loudville road one homeowner, Donna Bristol told Western Mass News the utility company’s response was immediate.
"There were four ever source trucks I think there were at least 10 vehicles parked out front," Bristol said.
Eversource said as of 1:30 p.m. there are still 23,000 customers without power.
To handle all the additional work, they've called in crews from across the U.S. and Canada.
But one Springfield resident, Leah Corriveau is concerned the emergency response hasn't been as urgent especially for seniors.
"If you have an elderly person on the phone that's telling you that it's an emergency telling them that if you have a medical emergency just dial 911 and not listening to him, that he's afraid that he can't get out of his house if there's an emergency and he needs the ambulance they need, I don't know if it's more compassion or training or what it is," Corriveau said.
Though the level of storm damage is varying throughout the region...
"I’m just happy that we had electricity otherwise I think everyone would’ve been devastated," Bristol said.
Its effects are so widespread that help is spread thin.
"Trees are falling on houses on power lines just crossing the streets signs are blowing down it’s been a remarkable couple days," Distefano explained.
