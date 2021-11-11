SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five deadly accidents were reported in Springfield in just over one week, with the latest one on Wednesday night, in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a car on State Street.
Now, an effort is underway to get the money to increase police patrols.
Springfield residents are calling for more police patrols following a string of deadly accidents in the city, with two of them resulting in the deaths of two pedestrians on State Street.
"I think they should have more cops in the streets, at least keeping an eye on how these people drive or they should have cameras on these lights," said Luis Rodriguez of Springfield.
We spoke with State Representative Bud Williams who said this is a citywide problem. Representative Williams said he is taking this issue to the Governor's office.
"You know, enough is enough," said State Representative Bud Williams.
Now, Williams is calling for drastic changes on the streets. He told Western Mass News he met with the head of the Springfield Police Department on Thursday to discuss what can be done.
"I just talked with the police commissioner, talked with Representative Ciccolo we are going to be seeking state aide to find some money so we can patrol these streets in a very aggressive manner," explained Rep. Williams.
Rep. Williams said he will take this issue to the Governor's office on Friday.
"Find money and then give it to the Police Department and then they can create a situation, do overtime, hire more folks to increase visibility on the main roads," said Rep. Williams.
Meantime, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reminded drivers and pedestrians to stay vigilant on the roads.
