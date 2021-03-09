SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Efforts are underway in Springfield, to bring some very young kittens to safety after a woman was seen handing them out in the city.
A local animal rescue group is on a mission to find the people who took them and make sure these kittens are healthy.
A woman was spotted on Boston Road in Springfield on Sunday, holding a box of 12 kittens, giving them to people. Two have been found, one of them is very sick, and now there's concern about the health of the other ten.
"I got a message yesterday from some really nice people who have adopted from my rescue group from the past, and she was informing me of somebody who came around a business on Boston Road and literally was giving away free kittens out of a box," Halfway Home Cat Rescue President Robin Fiskaa said.
Concern about a dozen kittens spread throughout the city of Springfield after a woman was seen on Boston Road in Springfield, handing them out.
"From what I understand there were 12 kittens, six from one mother, and six from another mother. They had given birth within a few days from each other and she gave them all away," Fiskaa explained.
Fiskaa said two of the twelve are rescued. Their new owner contacted Fiskaa for advice on how to take care of them.
"This one woman that I know, took two to save them. She did inform the woman that they are too young to be taken away from their mother, and the woman said she just doesn't want all of these cats in the house," Fiskaa said.
But Fiskaa said there are a number of concerns here.
"These kittens are only three weeks old; they technically should be with their mother until they're eight weeks old. Most people do not know how to bottle-feed, neonatal kittens. They cannot eat regular food yet. They certainly can't eat dry food yet; they need to be fed with a special formula,” Fiskaa said. “Neonatal babies are so delicate, they can go downhill, and pass away at any second, very very quickly, and for someone that has no knowledge on how to care for neonates and how to keep them warm, I just hope that the ones that are taken are still alive today, to be honest."
An even deeper concern came after seeing a video of one of the kittens rescued showing a neurological disorder made her worry about the others.
Oftentimes, it's called CH or cerebral hyperplasia. It's also called drunken kitty syndrome because they can't stand up straight if they walk, they wobble, if they can stand at all," Fiskaa said.
If you have one of these kittens or know of someone who does, you can CLICK HERE.
