SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has decreased in recent weeks, Western Mass News, along with the National Association of Broadcasters, is taking part in a National Day of Action today. It kicks off a national month-long call for action leading up to July 4, the deadline President Joe Biden has set to get at least 70 percent of all Americans over the age of 18 fully vaccinated.

Hampden County has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. Local health departments are now stepping up their efforts to reach the people who haven't yet received their shots.

“We know the zip codes,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

The Springfield Health Department is focusing in on the neighborhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination numbers. Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News they have targeted zip codes with vaccination rates as low as 20-percent.

“…This including the areas of 01101, the South End and Six Corners neighborhood, 01151, Indian Orchard, and 01108, Forest Park,” Caulton-Harris explained.

She said the Springfield Vax Force will be making door-to-door visits providing residents with information on why it's important to get vaccinated.

“We are trying to let our residents know that the concrete way out of this pandemic for our city is vaccination,” Caulton-Harris added.

Caulton-Harris said these zip codes are mostly populated by individuals of color.

Hampden County has seen the lowest vaccination rates among minorities. Data shows about 42-percent of Hampden County residents have received the vaccine. Of those vaccinated, it accounts for about a third of African Americans in the county and just over a quarter of the Hispanic population.

In addition, the Vax Force has created this public service announcement featuring some local community members sharing their message on why they got the shots.

“What we believe is if the residents of the city see familiar faces, they may understand that it is the community of individuals that really care,” Caulton-Harris added.

Also, in Springfield and in Holyoke, Tapestry is offering free walk-in vaccinations at both locations. Damaris Jones, the director of the harm reduction operations for the site run by the Gandara Center, told us they will also be getting out on the road to increase vaccination numbers.

“We bring the vaccine out to the community and how that looks…that we get in our vans, we have a navigator and we will park on a street. One good example last week: we parked on High Street in Springfield and we were able to administer 20 vaccines,” Jones explained.