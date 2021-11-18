SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Efforts are underway locally and at the state level to help keep Springfield streets safe.
This comes after six fatal crashes in the city, just this month and as we close in on the Thanksgiving holiday.
Western Mass News spoke to two state representatives who said they took this issue straight to the Statehouse Thursday, to get more funding for the Springfield Police Department.
Heartbreaking conversations between Springfield city leaders and families in the first two weeks of November, following a string of deadly crashes.
"Our thoughts and prayers and sympathies and encouragement go out to the affected families," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and members of the Springfield Police Department said these are conversations they want to prevent during the holiday season and now they are ramping up efforts.
This includes:
- Increased police visibility.
- Increased citations.
- Use of speed signs and message boards.
- The reviewing of traffic cameras.
"You are going to see cruisers all over the place," explained Captain Dave Martin of the Springfield Police Traffic Bureau.
To get patrols increased, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is working with state representatives Bud Williams and Angelo Puppolo to get more state funding.
"So that I can through more overtime details toward this project so that would be very helpful and I appreciate...believe me there corporation in this manner," said Comm. Claprood.
State Representative Puppolo told Western Mass News he took this issue directly to the Statehouse on Thursday.
"So we are looking at different funding mechanisms. we are really not going to leave any stone unturned but I think the biggest thing is to bring the message to beacon hill," said Rep. Puppolo.
Western Mass News is digging deeper, we wanted to know how many traffic citations were issued over the last week.
A spokesperson for the department told Western Mass News that between Nov. 11th and 18th, there were over 300 citations and warnings.
For the month of November, there were close to 700.
"If you don't obey the sign, you can expect to get fined," said Capt. Martin.
We also checked into the penalties on the books for a speeding ticket. this is what we learned:
For the first ten miles per hour over the limit, the total penalty is $105. Every single mile that is over after that is $10.
"And it accrues from there, so it can get up there very quickly. Depending on the area, ig you are going double the speed limit you can be looking at over a $300 ticket," said Lt. Mel Kwatowski of the Springfield Police Department.
Now in addition to these efforts, Mayor Sarno said a study is being conducted on the safety of state street, where two pedestrians were hit by cars and died this month. The report is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.