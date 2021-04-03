SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families got to start the Easter holiday early over at Forest Park with the annual 'Eggstravaganza.'
The event featured socially-distanced grab-and-go stations with pre-packaged candy bags and take home crafts and even featured some socially-distanced animal encounters.
Organizers we spoke to said they're happy to be back open this year.
"We are sold out today with our limited capacity crowds, following all of the regulations that the state set for us and people are just really glad to be out and doing something active," said Sarah Tsitso with the Zoo in Forest Park.
The Zoo in Forest Park will officially open next Saturday on April 10 for the remainder of the season.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, all tickets have to be bought online.
