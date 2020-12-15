SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people were displaced after emergency crews were called to a house fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.
According to officials, a fire broke out at a two-story home located at 11 Arion Place just before 3 a.m.
When our Western Mass Crew arrived on scene, we spotted damage to the attic of the home.
No injuries were reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.