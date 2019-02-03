SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people have been displaced following a fire at a home on Somerset Street in Springfield.
This is in the Forest Park Section of Springfield.
Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us they were called to 22 Somerset Street just after 2:00 Sunday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a house.
By the time firefighters had arrived, the flames had already spread to the third floor and the attic.
The five occupants in the first floor and three occupants on the second floor have been displaced as a result, and all eight are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The house sustained extensive smoke and water damage to the basement and the first floor.
The second and third floors sustained extensive damage as well, and an estimated cost of the damages has not been released yet.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing situation and as soon as we know more, we'll provide an update.
