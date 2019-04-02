WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to put out a fire on Southampton Road in Westfield.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were called into assist Westfield Fire as they search for a cause.
Officials told Western Mass News that the building was a seven unit apartment building and that two of the apartments were damaged.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist as eight people are without a place to sleep tonight.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but no residents were injured.
We'll continue following this story and bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.
