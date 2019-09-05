ROWLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities have responded to a hazardous materials incident at a Massachusetts supermarket.
In a joint statement, Rowley Police and Rowley Fire said emergency crews were called to an unknown gas leak at Market Basket on Newburyport Turnpike around 3 p.m. Thursday.
"The entire strip mall where the store is located has been evacuated and closed indefinitely," the statement added.
A state hazardous materials team is also on-site.
Eight people have been taken to area hospitals and more than 50 others are being checked out on-scene for respiratory issues.
Officials said that the leak has been isolated to Market Basket and that the leak remains under investigation.
Rowley is located approximately 120 miles northeast of Springfield, near Ipswich and Newburyport in Essex County.
