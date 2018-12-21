SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people, including an assistant clerk magistrate, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation between two states.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Friday that the 24-count superseding indictment charges the following with conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine:
- Nia Moore-Bush, also known as “Nia Dinzey,” 28, of Springfield
- Dinelson Dinzey, 35, of Springfield
- Jamieson Gallas, 37, of Barre
- Tracy Parsons, 46, of Barre
- Daphne Moore, 55, of Springfield
- Oscar Rosario, 33, of Springfield
- Luis Niko Santos, 24, of Springfield
- Amanda Atkins, 35, of Barre
"Six of the defendants are alleged to have engaged in money laundering offenses, two of the defendants allegedly conspired to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, and a Hampden County Superior Court employee is alleged to have made false statements to federal agents in connection with the investigation," the U.S. Attorney's said in a statement.
Federal prosecutors allege that the group was trafficking heroin between central Vermont and Springfield and that Moore-Bush and Dinzey allegedly got the narcotics in the Springfield area and transported them themselves or by couriers to Vermont where they would be distributed in the Barre area, where drug prices are higher.
Several of the suspects then allegedly laundered the proceeds of the drug conspiracy through accounts held by Moore in trust for Moore-Bush, the U.S. Attorney's office said, adding that the organization also allegedly made deposits in Vermont and Moore and Moore-Bush would withdraw those funds in Massachusetts.
According to federal prosecutors, Dinzey and Moore-Bush conspired in unlicensed dealing of firearms after Moore-Bush allegedly sold two firearms in February 2017 and four in May 2017. Dinzey reportedly conspired and assisted in that May transaction. Both are also being charged as felons in possession of those firearms in May, or aiding and abetting in that offense.
Court records reveal, according the U.S. attorney's office, that Moore - who is charged with making false statements to federal agents - is Moore-Bush's mother, is an assistant clerk magistrate at Hampden Superior Court, and had Moore-Bush and Dinzey living with her at the time of their arrest.
"Moore allegedly falsely stated that she did not know where Moore-Bush conducted her banking when, in fact, she knew that Moore-Bush used accounts held in Moore’s name in trust for Moore-Bush. She also falsely stated that she did not know that individuals from Vermont had been at her house and the whereabouts of a black Audi when, in fact, Moore had met and interacted with individuals from Vermont at her home and knew that Moore-Bush had sold the black Audi," the U.S. Attorney's office explained in a statement.
Moore, Rosario, and Atkins were arrested on Friday, while Santos is listed as a fugitive.
The other four are already in federal custody.
Arraignment dates on the indictments are not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.