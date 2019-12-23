BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight online e-cigarette retailers are being sued by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office for allegedly selling flavored tobacco products illegally to consumers in the state.
The announcement comes nearly a month after Massachusetts became the first state in the country to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
This included e-cigarettes and e-liquids.
The eight companies include the following:
• Ejuiceconnect.com, LLC, located in Florida
• Fuggin Vapor Co., located in Florida
• Lan & Mike International Trading Inc. d/b/a VaporDNA, located in California
• Level Up Vapor, located in Kansas
• Next Day Vapes, LLC, locate d in New Jersey
• IPurchase Online d/b/a Vape Society Supply d/b/a Vape Society Supplies, located in Nevada
• Suorin USA, located in California
• 2nd Wife Vape, LLC, located in Texas
“These companies are in flagrant violation of our new state law that was put in place to protect young people from the serious harms caused by vaping,” AG Healey says, adding... “Our state has been a leader in fighting this public health crisis, and we will continue to go after companies that ignore our laws and put young people at risk.”
The complaint alleging these companies violated state laws and failed to protect against delivery of these products to minors, was filed in Suffolk Superior Court.
We're told the AG's Office is also seeking a preliminary injunction in court to prevent these companies from 'illegally' selling these types of products while 'litigation' is ongoing.
The AG’s Office says upon an investigation of these eight companies it was revealed that they advertise and sell flavored tobacco products to consumers in Massachusetts. This was after the ban went into place on November 27th.
"These eight companies sell flavors that appeal to young people, including “Unicorn Frappe,” “Gingerbread Dude,” “Rainbow Nuggets,” “Bubble Gum,” “Cake,” “Maui Mango” and “Sour Gummy." ..." the AG's Office says.
We're told investigations continue into e-cigarette companies that are suspected of violating the state law.
The next hearing on the case in Suffolk Superior Court is set for January 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.