WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire Regional 8th grader is catching the attention of quite a few people, as the starting pitcher for the softball team.
Western Mass News looked into her outstanding career at such a young age.
Fourteen-year-old Jocelyn Mettey completed her fourth start for Hampshire Regional High School on Thursday leading the Red Raiders to a 9-0 shutout over East Longmeadow. In those four starts two of them, including Thursday's win and the season opener over Chicopee, have been no-hitters.
"We started winning a lot of things and I was being thrown to a lot more than the times I had been," Jocelyn says.
Head coach of Hampshire Regional High School, Brian McGan tells Western Mass News that even though this is Jocelyn's first season with the Red Raiders, she's been a perfect fit.
"She's a very nice fit. She came in as an 8th grader and she just fit in with the rest of the kids," Coach McGan explains.
Coach tells us grade level has never has never played a factor in determining who makes what team and who makes the start.
"Here at Hampshire we don't really worry about their grades as far as 8th, 9th freshman, sophomore ...whatever it is. We've had kids 7th grade, 8th grade start on this team. 7th grader started on the western Mass. final team, 8th grader starting in the state final game. So we look for the softball players. Jocelyn came in wanting to play and she was a hungry kid and she just fit right in," he tells us.
Jocelyn takes that hunger to fight for a win and channels it how her coaches tell her. She says this is the key to her success
"I don't think it's really me I think it's more my coaches and my pitching coach Steve who has helped me a lot through the years. I want to win so I have to pitch it how coach tells me to and get it wherever it needs to go," Jocelyn says.
"You know she doesn't crack too much. We haven't seen it yet anyways. She works through a lot of her problems," Coach McGan notes.
And as Jocelyn's stellar rookie season with the Red Raiders continues, all eyes are on the future.
(What would it feel like if you started gaining traction with colleges?)
"It would be pretty awesome and I can't wait," she tells Western Mass News.
"Hopefully she stays healthy that's the biggest key for anybody. She works hard in the off-season...her future is bright here," says Coach McGan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.