AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It's game night in Agawam for the Brownies last home football game this season and also the first night for a new rule mandating kids in eighth grade and younger attend the game with a parent.
Friday night, event staff will be able to ask kids for their IDs to make sure they're following the new rule.
All students in eighth grade and below now need to attend the game with a parent or legal guardian.
Agawam High School athletic director David Stratton told Western Mass News too many kids have been unattended at the games making it hard for staff to monitor everyone.
"Some of the behaviors of some of the kids have been things that we really want to try to limit. Most of the kids that come, come with their parents. The kids that don't, we're asking those parents to partner with us so we can not only control behaviors that we don't want to see, but we can keep everyone who's attending the game safe," said Stratton.
He said some kids were playing pick-up games on the side fields.
The guardian rule is a rule that Agawam has had in the past and that some other towns have as well.
Stratton said since tonight is the last home game they're hopeful this rule will not need to be in place next season.
