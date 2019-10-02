SPENCER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the eighth time this year, a Massachusetts horse has been diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, better known as EEE.
State health officials made the announcement earlier this evening.
We're told that the horse was stabled in the Worcester County town of Worcester, which is already at a high risk for EEE.
"We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Although mosquito populations are beginning to decline, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost," State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown tells us.
Earlier this year, a goat had also been diagnosed with the EEE virus.
