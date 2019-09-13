BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health officials say an eighth person in the state of Massachusetts has been diagnosed with EEE.
Officials made the announcement Friday afternoon.
We're told that a Bristol County man in his fifties contracted the virus.
State health officials tell Western Mass News that the next round of aerial spraying in Hampden County is expected to take place as early as Monday evening, weather permitting.
Aerial spraying in Middlesex, Worcester, and Norfolk Counties is anticipated to continue through the weekend.
State health officials add that eight animals in the state have contracted EEE this year, seven horses and one goat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.