SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another State Trooper is in trouble in the ongoing overtime pay abuse scandal.
Heath McAuliffe is now the eighth trooper to be arrested in this investigation, and he is from our area.
McAuliffe is from Hopkinton.
The 40-year-old worked out of the now-maligned Troop E, which patrolled the Mass Pike.
McAuliffe was in court yesterday, just hours after his arrest, facing charges of embezzlement of federal funds.
He's charged with getting paid for shifts he did not work, or shifts he left anywhere between one to four hours early.
In all, investigators have found that McAuliffe was paid at least $9,825 for hours he did not work.
Going back to 2015, he earned a little more than $180,000.
More than $83,000 of that was overtime pay.
The following year, he earned just shy of $165,000, nearly $61,000 of that overtime pay.
Those numbers are important, because it could lead to a larger pension for McAuliffe if he's eligible, as some of the other charged troopers have pushed for.
The State Retirement Board can move to revoke pensions of former state employees convicted of crimes related to employment, but only if they're convicted, and this investigation will take some time according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
"Do the kind of thorough investigation that you need to do, but," United State Attorney Andrew Lelling tells us. "Prioritize, so we do wrap this up at some point, and the State Police can move on from this, but we are not there yet."
McAuliffe is due back in court in January.
Seven other current and former troopers have pleaded guilty or have plans to for similar charges.
If found guilty, they face sentences in prison of up to ten years, plus fines up to $250,000.
In this case, police are recommending a sentence between six and twelve months behind bars.
In the aftermath of this scandal, State Police have made some changes to the way they operate.
For starters, Troop E has been eliminated.
They strictly patrolled the Mass Pike from the New York border to Boston.
Troopers not caught up in this investigation have been reassigned to other barracks.
Mass State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin says automatic vehicle locators have now been activated on all cruisers.
She also says they're working on a body camera program.
