The investigation continues after an early morning fire killed two people in Pittsfield.
The call came in to the Pittsfield Fire Department just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Pittsfield Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski said when they heard two people were trapped inside the house, they immediately called in everyone on duty.
"We knew we were going into a bad situation to begin with," Czerwinski explained.
Around 4 a.m. today, Pittsfield Fire responded to the Bryan Street home.
A woman was able to escape the burning home and call for help, but her elderly parents were still inside.
"So that was our first plan of action, to get those people out of there. Entry crews made their way into the building with thermal imaging cameras, looking for the two victims," Czerwinski added.
Responders were able to get the older man out of the home.
Czerwinski told Western Mass News that he was breathing and talking on his way to the hospital where he later died.
The older woman, sadly, died at the scene.
"There was a lot of material inside that house. There was a lot of debris in there. Ceilings had collapsed as well in the first floor. That made it difficult for our people to move around in there," Czerwinski said.
Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor from an electric cord that short-circuited and there were no working smoke detectors on the first or second floor of the home.
"It was an accumulation of challenges that we had: no working smoke detectors, extension cords, electrical fires and we've unfortunately lost a couple of lives here," Czerwinski noted.
The identity of the victims have not been released yet.
The fire remains under investigation.
One thing Czerwinski could not stress enough this morning was this is fire prevention week and it is important to have not only smoke detectors in your home, but working ones, as well as an escape plan in place in case you are ever faced with a fire.
