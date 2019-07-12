Elderly CT woman facing charges after striking Great Barrington officer with her vehicle.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Great Barrington officer was injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
According to officials with the Great Barrington Police Department, calls came into their police dispatch center for a report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection of East and Cottage Streets.
Officer Chad Shimmon responded to the area to investigate the accident.
Just after 5:00 p.m., police say that calls came into their dispatch center for a report of an officer that had been struck by a vehicle.
Several agencies immediately rushed to the area.
Upon further investigation, police determined that a 2011 Subaru Forester, being driven by an 84-year-old Sandra Sternberg of Greenwich, CT, was attempting to turn onto East Street from Cottage Street and had struck Officer Shimmon, who was continuing to investigate the disabled motor vehicle.
Officer Shimmon was taken to Berkshire Medical Center by ambulance with a leg injury.
A section of East Street was closed for approximately an hour as crews continued to investigate.
Members of the Mass State Police, Sheffield, Egremont, Stockbridge, New Marlborough, Monterey, and Lenox Police Departments all assisted Great Barrington officials with the investigation.
Charges against the elderly woman are pending.
