BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police are asking for your help identifying a group of dirt bikers who they said attacked an elderly man last Thursday.
Western Mass News obtained surveillance video that police shared that showed the victim, an 82-year-old man, driving from Park Drive to Boylston Street when he was approached by roughly 40 off-road vehicles. The suspects then began striking the victim's car.
The victim was stuck in traffic when he rolled down his window and asked another car to call 911.
That was when police said one of the riders approached him and began assaulting him.
He attempted to escape multiple times.
When traffic began to flow, the victim was able to drive to a supermarket where emergency services were able to reach him.
He remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
