LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An elderly woman remains in the hospital following a fire Tuesday in Ludlow.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that Ludlow Police received a call last night from a medical alert company reporting that a woman had fallen and needed assistance at a Moore Street home.
That company reportedly relayed that the woman was cooking when she fell and only that she was not hurt and needed help getting up.
"There was no indication from that call that there was a fire at that residence," Mieth added.
When emergency crews arrived, they found smoke on the first floor and they were unable to gain entry through the front door.
Fire crews were called and as those on-scene tried to get into the home through a back door, they were met by a resident who shared the two-family home.
That resident reported that hearing the sound of smoke alarms going off and he was able to get in and rescue the woman through that back door.
Mieth said that the woman remains hospitalized and the extent of her injuries is not immediately known.
The fire quickly spread through the home and became fully-involved shortly after the woman was extricated. Because there were no fire hydrants in the area, tankers were brought in from Belchertown, Granby, Bondsville, and Westover Air Reserve Base to help at the scene.
"While the cause is still under investigation and investigators hope to be able to interview the victim, all available information points to cooking as the most likely cause," Mieth explained.
