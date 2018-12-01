Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 75-year-old woman is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries she sustained after being struck by a car Friday night.
Great Barrington Police officials tell us that they, along with the Great Barrington Fire Department, were called to the area of Sturbridge Road around 7 p.m. Friday evening.
When officials arrived on scene, they found an elderly woman lying on the ground with apparent chest and head injuries.
The woman, who's identity has not been released yet, was taken via ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries, however.
She is expected to survive.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the woman was crossing the road from the Holiday Inn Express to the Jennifer House Commons when she was struck.
The driver did remain on scene, and cooperated fully with Great Barrington Police.
The road was closed down so that only one lane of traffic could get by as officials continued their investigation.
Police from Monterey and Stockbridge were also called in for mutual aid.
Officials have not stated if any charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.
