SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With such a polarizing election this year, studies are showing more than two-thirds of U.S. adults say the 2020 election is a significant source of stress in their life.
Baystate Health officials said that Americans should remember this system has survived through wars and civil unrest for more than 230 years and that things will move on after next week.
Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Health, explained the symptoms of stress you should look out for.
"If it's disrupting your ability at work or your ability at school or your ability at home to function properly, so you might look at things like excess irritability, you might look at things like big sleep disturbances - sleeping way too much or not able to sleep at all - problems with tearfulness, problems with anger problems, problems sometimes people have thoughts about wishing they were dead or thoughts to hurt themselves. Those would be some of the warning signs that maybe the stress is becoming too debilitating for you," Anfang noted.
He said if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, remember to take care of yourself by getting enough sleep, eating right, exercising, and reaching out to friends and family members for help.
Anfang also stresses the importance of taking a break from election conversations.
