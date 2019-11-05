(WGGB/WSHM) -- It is election day and people across the country and in western Massachusetts are making their voices heard at the polls today.
Votes today will determine who will take seats of leadership in their community.
In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno is seeking a fifth term, challenged by Yolanda Cancel.
New mayors will be elected in Chicopee, where Richard Kos has decided not to seek a fourth term, Westfield, where Brian Sullivan is not seeking a third term, and Greenfield, where William Martin is stepping down after 10 years.
Polls in Chicopee opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.
We spoke with Ward 4A clerk Gail Salvador about how turn out is looking so far. She told Western Mass News that it's been a slow start to the day.
"They are hoping it's going to be busy. Right now, we haven't had a lot of people come through like we normally do, but seeing as it's the mayoral race, you'd assume that a lot of people will come out to vote just becasue it's a mayoral race, but we will see," Salvador said.
Salvador noted that that if you have a busy day or are worried about timing, on average, it takes less than 10 minutes to vote. She also said that if you are unsure whether or not you are registered to vote, you can call you local registrar to check.
The mayors of Agawam and Easthampton face no opposition.
Former mayors are seeking council seats, including Edward Sullivan in West Springfield and Christine Forgey in Greenfield.
Holyoke voters are being asked to approve a $54 million Proposition 2 ½ override to cover the city’s cost for two new middle schools.
Easthampton voters are considering four ballot questions. One would extend the mayor’s term of office from two to four years.
In Greenfield, voters are being asked to authorize the borrowing of $19.5 million to build a new public library.
Polls in most communities are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, except Chicopee and Westfield, where they close at 7 p.m.
Western Mass News will have all the results on-air and on-line throughout the night.
